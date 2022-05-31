Eight big announcements made at Davos 2022, from ESG to tech

Global leaders gathered for the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, marking the first physical Annual Meeting since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the first meeting of global climate leaders since COP26.

Ukraine, supply chain strains, record inflation and ESG were top of the agenda for the four-day meeting of some 2,500 global business leaders, politicians and experts.

Key topics addressed included the environment, in particular reaching net-zero and ESG metrics, the future of work, future pandemics, travel and tourism, and a need for unity following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here, we highlight eight significant announcements made at the 2022 Forum, from alliances launched to initiatives unveiled in everything from health and technology to the environment and diversity inclusion.