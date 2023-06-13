Five Minutes With: Preeti Srivastav, Asahi

What are the biggest challenges you face in your role?

In our industry we rely heavily on the fruits of nature, including water, hops and barley. As the earth’s temperature rises and the climate changes, these ingredients are at threat. For us as a business, it becomes a constant task of reviewing the strategies we have in place to ensure they’re not just adequate, but that they make a real difference.

We know that collective action is crucial – so we look to others to learn how they are tackling climate challenges, and hope others learn from our experiences as well. Our Legacy 2030 strategy was created not just to have a positive impact on the planet, but on people too – from the farmers of our high-quality ingredients to our valued customers enjoying our beers. Our aim is to create a legacy that we can be proud of, for us now and generations to come.

Is the sustainability sector heading in the right direction when it comes to championing female leaders?

Globally, women have been powerful agents of change in the fight against climate change. In recent years, we’ve seen even more collaboration taking place and as part of our Legacy 2030 strategy we’ve set a target to have an equal share of female executives in leadership by 2030, which will continue to support this growth.

With gender-equal representation we achieve better outcomes for the environment and within policy making. It’s important that women like myself champion and mentor other women in sustainability and business. It is also vital to have the structures in place to uplift women and ensure they are supported to succeed and thrive. We absolutely need women in sustainability leadership roles.

When it comes to sustainability, it’s not something one gender, nation or organisation can solve alone. It’s a collective, collaborative effort that requires a wide variety of perspectives, experience and expertise.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

Success for us this year will be about continuing to deliver on our ambitious commitments and providing our consumers with products with a positive environmental impact.

In some of our markets we are leading the way in the sector when it comes to sustainability. However, in others we know we need to work harder, to raise awareness and to continue making improvements. Given that we are a global company, we understand and acknowledge the due diligence for exploring options and solutions in each market separately.

We should not simply use emissions reductions as the sole measure of success. It’s also about harvesting sustainable growth and driving innovation forward. We can do this by looking beyond our industry and seeing what other people are doing to create long-lasting impactful partnerships and make positive change for people and the planet.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Focus, hard work and perseverance can take you anywhere you wish – I’m a living testament of that and I know so many other women leaders who will say the same. Dream big, make your own rules and challenge the definition of success.

For me career is not an individual pursuit - dare I say that anytime you see a huge career success; you see that at the heart of it – there are spectacular fireworks of individuals that challenge and support you. So, surround yourself with brilliant, creative, inspiring women and men which, to be honest, is its own reward and is extremely motivating.

But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make your own kind of music. Sing your own special song. Even if nobody else sings along. That’s my mantra.