SC Johnson - one of the leading manufacturers of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products - announces its significant progress towards its 2025 targets to tackle plastic pollution.

"SC Johnson teams are continuing to create products and packaging that give consumers more sustainable options. We all have a responsibility to address this critical environmental issue, but equally none of us can solve this challenge alone. It will take a unified effort from business, government and civil society to create a circular plastic economy,” commented said Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson.

SC Johnson goals to tackle plastic pollution

Triple the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content in packaging by 2025

Continue to remove the use of excess plastics where possible (so far the manufacturer has removed 2,575 metric tons of unnecessary plastic since 2018)

Produce 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable plastic packaging by 2025 (current over 62% of SC Johnson’s products are designed this way)

Continue its work with industries and other organisation to support a circular plastic economy model

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company founded in 1886. The manufacturing company is dedicated to innovative and high quality products; excellence in the workplace; and the environment and communities it serves and operates in.

SC Johnson is headquartered in the US, employs 13,000 people globally, and is a leading manufacturer of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products.

