Microsoft, Google among speakers at Sustainability event

Musidora Jorgensen

Chief Sustainability Officer

Microsoft UK



Musidora Jorgensen says she is a leader that believes business can be a force for good. In her role as Chief Sustainability officer for Microsoft , she leads the company’s sustainability strategy in the UK.

Prior to Microsoft, Musidora worked at Salesforce (heading the Energy & Utilities market) and at Oracle .

“As the mum of three daughters, I'm an Equality and Diversity ally and I’m particularly passionate about supporting more women into the STEM industries,” she says.

Musidora won the Best Sales Mentor at the European Women In Sales Awards in 2018 and was included in the 2020 Yahoo Finance HERoes top 100 Female Future Leaders, as well as one of the 50 Leading Lights for UK Kindness & Leadership 2020.