PwC – shifting US attitudes towards ESG investment funds

A new report from leading consultancy PwC highlights the surging rise of environmental, social and governance–orientated (ESG) investments.



Asset and wealth management revolution 2022: Exponential expectations for ESG analyses the results of PwC’s global survey of asset managers and institutional investors. The findings reveal interesting regional outlooks and ten trends that stress the need for asset and wealth management (AWM) professionals to move away from ESG-orientated investments and instead imbed ESG principles into their processes.

The survey of 250 asset managers and 250 institutional investors accounts for around half of the global assets under management (AuM) – valued at around US$50 trillion.

The US perhaps unsurprisingly boasts the largest AWM market at around US$67 trillion and it seems attitudes there towards ESG products are changing faster than people may think The PwC survey suggests 81% of institutional investors in the US in ESG products over the next two years, which is similar to Europe, at 83.6%.