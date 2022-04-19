Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, McKinsey debut carbon removal fund

Five big names in tech and consulting have joined forces to power carbon removal technologies, pledging millions to help drive technology improvement and cost reduction.

Stripe, which already has skin in the carbon removal game, having previously committed to spend US$1m a year to take CO2 out of the air, has launched Frontier , a wholly owned public benefit corporation; and together with partners Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey, has pledged US$925m in funding until 2030 to buy offsets from promising carbon removal startups.

Current carbon reduction efforts aren’t good enough

Most climate models agree that carbon reduction efforts won’t be enough to avoid the worst effects of climate change. As of 2021, less than 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide have been permanently removed by new technology – 1 million tons short of the annual scale needed.

McKinsey research shows that the amount of carbon removals needed by 2025 to achieve the IPCC’s 1.5-degree pathway will be missed by 80%, based on the current pipeline of projects.