Veolia North America Projects Win Duopoly of Awards

Today, Veolia North America (VNA), an industry-leading provider of environmental solutions in the United States, announced that it has been rewarded two elite ‘Top Project of the Year Awards’, handed out annually by Environment + Energy Leader, in recognition for its ‘outstanding’ contributions to the fields of energy and environmental management. The two VNA projects won awards in their individual categories─one for energy solutions, and the other for environmental sustainability.

The Two Awards

The two VNA projects that have been singled out for recognition are:

‘A visionary project performed by VNA’s environmental solutions team to recycle wind turbine blades when they have reached the end of their life cycle. In partnership with GE Renewable Power, GE wind turbine blades are dismantled, cut into sections and then processed into confetti-like material used in the manufacturing of “green” cement. Before the project, most wind turbine blades -- which can stretch up to 120 feet or more and have an average life cycle of about 20 years -- were disposed of in landfills, an unsustainable solution to a sustainable form of energy. The fibreglass, wood and other materials found in the blades are isolated and shredded, then shipped to cement manufacturing kilns replacing traditional fuels such as coal and helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 27%. This is the second major award the project has won since it was launched.’

“We are enormously pleased and proud to be recognised with this award, which is the result of hard work and dedication on the part of our team,” said Bob Cappadona, VNA executive vice president and COO for the company’s waste management division.

‘VNA was also recognised for a highly successful, comprehensive energy efficiency project performed by Enovity, VNA’s California-based energy services company. The California team worked with Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno to develop and implement comprehensive energy conservation measures including installing LED lighting systems and optimising the hospital’s central cooling plant. With these improvements, the hospital has reduced total electricity consumption by more than 10%, resulting in annual cost savings of more than US$600,000 while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 1,350 metric tons. The plant is also now more responsive to cooling needs during summer peaks, improving patient and staff comfort.’

“This award is a tremendous validation of the expertise and commitment on the part of our team in California. I’m proud they are being recognised for their hard work,” said Keith Oldewurtel, VNA executive vice president and COO of VNA’s energy services division.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, The Environment + Energy Leader Awards have been the go-to source for companies who need information: Top Product of the Year Award winners offer sustainability professionals information about the best products to help them achieve their energy and sustainability management goals, while Top Project of the Year Award winners share specifics on the steps that companies take to achieve success in their specific and innovative initiatives.

“With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021,” said Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.