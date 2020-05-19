10 gifts you'll probably want to keep for yourself

Let's connect! Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook

Making a list and checking it twice? Whether you are or not, someone is—and that someone is likely a friend you know in business or a colleague who makes many a to-do list in order to get work done. Pay your tributes to those who make money go round by checking off an item from this comprehensive list of top gifts you'll enjoy giving to any executive.

1. Dark Energy Reservoir

Having fully charged mobile electronics at all times ensures productivity is always a go and never comes to a bottlenecking halt. The Dark Energy Reservoir is a must-have portable charger for mobile devices like tablets, smartphones and mp3 players.

Capable of charging two gadgets at a time, this power pack is built for business mobility and holds enough energy within to juice a smartphone for nearly seven days!

(Image Source: http://test.grandst.com/p/reservoir)

2. ZTX ZMax

Economically speaking, frugality is not often frowned upon because it exercises the ability to get the best bang for your buck, and at only $250, the totally functional ZTE ZMax phablet comes highly respected by business execs. It’s simple in design but sturdily equipped with a quick-charge battery that lasts for two days of normal usage, and runs smoothly on a quad-core, 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor. Presently, the ZTE ZMax is only offered through T-Mobile – quite possibly a match made in heaven due to the ultra low-cost installment plans, affordable data packages and free voice calling over Wi-Fi the service provider offers. Click here for more information.

(Image Source: http://bestmobs.com/zte-zmax-t-mobile-5-7/)

3. Balance Ball Chair

A balance ball chair promotes good posture and spinal health – two things vital to physically get through a hard day’s work. Business men and women who spend hours plugging away in front of a computer should capitalize on this valuable time by sitting atop an inflated ball on wheels to exercise crucial core muscles. Furthermore, the chair forces inhabitants to sit up straight, strengthening the back and fixing poor slouching habits.

(Image Source: http://www.amazon.com/Gaiam-Classic-Balance-Ball%C2%AE-Chair/dp/B000PGGPQ2)

4. Exercise Classes

Physical well-being is directly related to mental health, so when the body is functioning optimally, the brain can as well. Gift certificates for exercise classes such as yoga, personal training or boxing will force a workaholic to lower stress levels and improve overall fitness in order to think properly and make sharper decisions on the job. Our personal fav? CorePower Yoga.

(Image Source: http://www.corepoweryoga.com/classdescriptions)

5. Wine of the Month Club Membership

Taking the edge off after a long day of doing the grind feels great. Here’s an out of box thought – a wine of the month club membership. Members automatically receive monthly bottles of wine, handpicked from the top vineyards, to sip, enjoy and relax.

(Image Source: http://www.wineofthemonthclub.com/)

6. Sonos Sound System

For CEOs trying to amp up the office space, the Sonos Sound System includes smart HiFi wireless speakers and audio components that run congruently with a matching app. Company employees can control what tunes to play using their smartphone Sonos app which houses all music services like Pandora, iHeartRadio and Spotify, in one place, and syncs music across the entire building.

(Image Source: http://blog.postgreenhomes.com/2014/01/06/new-sonos-wireless-audio-options-all-over-your-new-home/)

7. The Tile

With so much going on in the day-to-day, even the sharpest execs can forget where they place their belongings. Presenting Tile, a smart-enabled companion that attaches to any item such as keys, phones and even kids... Once tethered to the chosen object, the Tile application easily tracks down anything lost, so busy bodies can move on to the next!

(Image Source: http://www.telitec.com/articles/tile-small-and-sleek/)

8. Zagg Mobile Keyboard

For waste-no-time, business-minded types who already own a tablet, mobile hotspot and have an unlimited access Boingo account where they get Wi-Fi anytime they need, the Zagg Mobile Keyboard could complete the mix. Zagg offers a variety of ultrathin, Bluetooth-supported, wireless keyboards. Once hinged to a tablet, the keyboard delivers flexible viewing angles and lets users to type in the most productive fashion, folding flat as a protective case when not in use.

(Image Source: http://www.zagg.com/ipad-mini-retina-cover/8719)

9. Wacom Stylus Pen

Sometimes, big thoughts can only be expressed in picture, and notes are easier to write than type. In industries where creativity is encouraged, Wacom’s pressure-sensitive stylus pens are ideal for jotting down notes on a tablet and drawing helpful, supplementary visuals. Plus, creative professionals can illustrate a vision by sketching and painting in the same intuitive and natural way real pens and brushes allow. Pictures and notes are processed and stored into compatible tablet applications with sharing capabilities. The stylus pen helps innovative ideas from the mind come alive.

(Image Source: http://www.digitalartsonline.co.uk/news/creative-hardware/wacom-creative-stylus-turns-your-ipad-into-cintiq/)

10. Magazine Subscription

A magazine subscription may seem old school but proves very useful because it provides relevant industry news happening at the moment. For instance, executives in the financial sector might find Kiplinger or The Economist helpful, advertising folk may gravitate towards Adweek, and those in the entertainment business can leverage pop culture gossip read in Us Weekly to their advantage. And if you’re worried the hard copy won’t pass the trash test, most all publications these days have their issues available in electronic format, great for the iPad-loving business crowd.

(Image Source: http://forbesindia.com/blog/editors-blog/business-minus-the-paperwork-welcome-to-the-forbes-india-tablet-edition/)

The holidays are in full-force; it’s time to get down to business. This round up of business-minded gifts will steer you in the right direction of the bottom line, which is a happy business executive – the optimal return on investment.

