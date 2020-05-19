[15 Musts for 2015] Part 1: Attend the International CES

The 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is only five days away. FIVE DAYS. If you haven’t mapped out your must-see exhibits and signed up for every available keynote address and supersession, please immediately close this window and navigate to http://www.cesweb.org/

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) for the past 40+ years, the International CES is a forum for creativity and collaboration, connecting world-renowned business leaders and industry pioneers with entrepreneurs, investors, and more. The event has also served as the launching pad for countless inventions: History is both made and displayed at the International CES.

Four days of demos, discussions, dinners and deals officially kicks off in Las Vegas on January 6th [cough, only 5 days left, cough]. Roughly 3,500 exhibitors and 150,000 attendees are expected to participate overall. So what will we get to see?



Wearables, bendables, and printables, oh my!

Just kidding—sort of. Health- and fitness-focused technology continues to progress with great promise, and the wearables war is just getting started (those Apple Watch murmors are hard to miss).

Other trends we'll be looking out for include:

Auto tech

IoT

4K UHD

3D printing

Virtual reality

Context-rich systems

Omni-Channel

Smartmachines

Robotics



Both the CEA and the International CES celebrate and support the entire spectrum of consumer electronics, so the diversity of products introduced each year can be remarkable. A complete list of markets represented at the International CES can be found here.

As impressed as we always are with seasoned leaders like Toyota, LG and Samsung, we can't overlook the recent contributions of newer brands like Businessfriend and Smart Diet Scale. Consistent growth is key to the future success of any entity, and fresh perspectives are vital to that process.

The one to watch:

A single app that can consolidate and seamlessly maintain a variety of communication platforms sounds too good to be true—but there is no catch. The interface is sharp, clean and perfectly intuitive, and the platform itself is one of the most comprehensive we've ever seen.

The ones to keep in mind:

World's first patented smart food scale capable of calculating the nutritional value of the entire meal on our plate all at once.

Little Luxury has developed and patented the world's first ever Mini Water Cooler that both filters and cools tap water using a powerful ultra energy-efficient cooling system.

nbryte has developed a universal tablet holder/stand that holds your tablet securely and hands-free in places like the bed or the couch – where you use your tablet most. Fits virtually any tablet.

(Company descriptions courtesy of The Official 2015 International CES)

Surrounded by the intoxicating glow of the Las Vegas strip, this remarkable event promises unimaginable innovations, awe-inspiring advancements and life-altering lessons from some of the greatest minds in the world. Still on the fence? As the event's main website says: “Explaining CES to someone who hasn’t attended is like explaining particle physics to a housecat."

In other words: Don't be a housecat.

