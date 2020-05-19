Article
Technology & AI

19-year-old Canadian named on Forbes 30 under 30

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
A 19-year-old inventor from British Columbia is one of several Canadians named on Forbes 2017 30 under 30 list.

Ann Makosinksi, a second-year student at the University of British Columbia, appeared in the energy category of the Forbes list. Her e-Drink mug is currently a functioning prototype, and she plans to get her Hollow Flashlight into production this year.

Makosinski has had the entrepreneurial bug from a young age. "I'd take garbage and I'd glue them together and create inventions," she told CBC News. 

"Of course, they never worked, but the idea of taking the resources around me and piecing them together to make something better or to solve a problem was kind of there from the start."

Makosinksi’s creations have already earned her accolades, including being placed on Time's 30 Under 30 list for 2013, and a win in her age group at the 2013 Google Science Fair. She has also appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late-night television show and has delivered five TEDx talks.

In the marketing and advertising category is Devon Galloway, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Kitchener, Ont., company Vidyard. At another Kitchener-based firm named Thalmic Labs, co-founders Stephen Lake, Matthew Bailey and Aaron Grant are among those honoured in the consumer technology category.
 

