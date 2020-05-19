5 health care giants that are using YouTube right

In today’s tech-reliant world, every brand must incorporate social media strategies into their greater marketing efforts to reach the largest number of customers—health care brands included.

Social media gives health care providers the opportunity to coordinate care. Additionally, social media allows providers to build initial trust with a potential patient through its online presence. A patient’s first encounter with a hospital or physician is often online and so providers should take this opportunity to build a strong presence and separate themselves from their competition.

While almost every health care brand—hospitals and health tech startups around—is using Facebook and Twitter, YouTube is still a social media tool that is not being used to its greatest extent.

The following are five global health powerhouses that are using YouTube to spread their message and effectively communicate with their audience.

1. Siemens

As a global provider of health care, Siemens’ YouTube channel is just as worldly. Videos reporting on their operations in China, Brazil, Russia and beyond give insight into the health care giant and what it takes to remain at the top for 166 years and counting.

2. Novartis

Novartis’ mission is “to care and cure” and their YouTube channel reflects exactly that. With videos showcasing their malaria treatments, discussions from experts in the industry, and success stories from individuals, this channel is one to watch to stay up-to-date on the latest key advances in health care.

3. Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is recognized as one of the leading health care providers and their YouTube channel tells you why. With a section devoted just for showcasing their employees, Kaiser’s channel is one to be watched to gain insight into leading a successful health care powerhouse.

4. Philips

Focusing on the continuum of care, Philips Healthcare uses its YouTube channel to share breaking news from their operations division and latest technologies that they are using. From hospital health to telemedicine, information from the healthcare sector can be found on Philips’ channel.

5. GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services that are shaping a new age of patient care. In addition, the company partners with health care leaders, strives to leverage the global policy change necessary to implement a successful shift to sustainable health care systems.

GE Healthcare does an excellent job of drawing audiences in by showing off its products in engaging ways. For example, this simple, but compelling, HD ultrasound piece has garnered 168,000 views.

