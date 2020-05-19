Article
7-Eleven trials cashierless stores
May 19, 2020
Dallas-based convenience chain 7-Eleven has announced that it is trialling a cashierless payment initiative in select locations called Scan & Pay
Unlike Amazon’s Go stores which identify customer purchases through a network of cameras and sensors, 7-Eleven’s cashierless system is based on self-scanning via its smartphone app with a direct charge through the customer’s 7-Eleven account.
As the 7Rewards loyalty program is also contained within the app, customers will automatically accrue points through their self-scanned purchases, have the option to redeem those points for purchases, and can take advantage of in-store promotions.
The 14 trial stores, all based in the Dallas area, will offer their entire selection for this service excluding items that require cashier assistance, such as age-verified goods, lottery tickets, hot food, and financial services.
7-Eleven’s statement noted that it is the first pure-play convenience chain to trial an initiative of this kind in the US, and added that it plans to expand the service to cities across the country in 2019.
Gurmeet Singh, chief digital officer and chief information officer at 7-Eleven, said in the press release:
“Our customers are on the go, looking for faster, more convenient ways to shop more than ever before. 7 Eleven continues to redefine convenience by providing frictionless experiences for our customers with Scan & Pay.
“Our customers can now use their smartphone to skip the line, every time.”
