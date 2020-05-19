Accenture acquires Kogentix to bolster North American data business

Leading global technology consultancy Accenture has revealed that it has agreed terms to acquire US big data and AI solutions company Kogentix in the aim of enhancing its data engineering business, particularly within North America.

Kogentix's team of 220 AI, machine learning and software experts will join Accenture's Applied Intelligence business that currently employs more than 6,000 technology professionals globally.

“Becoming part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will allow us to seize a greater share of this market,” said Boyd Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Kogentix. “We’re excited by the scale and scope of projects that will open up to us, as well as the long-term career and growth opportunities for our team.”

As a result, Accenture's position within one of fastest growing technology markets will be significantly bolstered, providing a greater range of expertise to companies that are looking to leverage new technologies to promote growth.

“We founded Kogentix because we knew that big data and machine learning would play a critical role in transforming enterprises. The opportunity to leverage data for better business outcomes has never been this exciting,” Davis continued.

The deal comes less than a year after Accenture's acquisition of Search Technologies – a fellow US technology services company that specialises in the implementation and management of big data and analytics.