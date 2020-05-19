Accenture unveils new innovation hub in Detroit

Global technology-specialist management and consulting company Accenture has announced the launch of a new innovation hub situated in metro Detroit.

“Accenture is a global leader in innovation and technology, and its decision to invest in Michigan – and here in metro Detroit – is further evidence that we are a top choice for businesses and that the revitalization of our economy is stronger than ever,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The company hopes to hire roughly 200 highly skilled technology workers at the innovation hub before the end of 2020.

The centre will help companies across the automotive, industrial equipment, technology, energy and utilities industries to better outline and pursue their digital transformation plans, particularly in the aim of addressing the increasing shift to digital products and services across key and traditional sectors.

The facility will allow Accenture’s clients to explore, test and develop digital solutions using state of the art transformation technologies, helping to improve product development, engineering, manufacturing, customer experience and cybersecurity.

The new hub is the company’s eighth across the US, with other locations in Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, New York, San Jose, California and Washington DC.

In total, Accenture has more than 100 such facilities around the world.