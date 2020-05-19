Acer Announces New Thin Client Product Line and Business Partnership

Acer announced today at VMWorld its entrance into the thin client market with its Acer Vertion N Series. With prices estimated to start at $239, the Acer Veriton N Series is available in three platforms, the N2010G, N2110G and the N2620G.

Veriton N2010G

Fairly compact, measuring at 6.9 x 4.8 x 1.4 inches, the Acer Veriton N2010G Series offers power efficiency in a small form factor. Running on the DeTOS 7.1 operating system with an ARM-based DM8148 processor by TI, this platform features no moving parts increasing its reliability. Detailed specifications for the N2010G include four USB 2.0 ports, a PowerVR SGX350 graphics accelerator an HD Video accelerator, 1GB of RAM and an SSD.

“Because the N1010G is based on ARM, it’s very, very power efficient and provides excellent performance. One of the key features of being able to have that power efficiency is the optional power over Ethernet. That means for clients who have invested in POE, it could be quite popular—anywhere you might see Voice over IP or at call centers, this integrates very, very nicely. You don’t have to plug it into power, you just plug it into Ethernet and it boots up,” says Michael O'Beirne, Acer Senior Director, Commercial Product Marketing.

Vertion N2110G

Saving up to 85 per cent in electricity costs in comparison to a regular desktop computer, the Acer Veriton N2110G provides high performance through its dual core AMD G-T56N processor, 2GB of RAM, AMD Radeon HD 6320 graphics, four USB 2.0, two USB 3.0 ports all encased in a form factor that is just 9.9 x 8.3 x 1.6 inches. This thin client product even features the ability to be placed flat or vertically as well as opportunities to attach to the back of a monitor to save desk space. Customers will be able to choose between the DeTOS 7.1 or Windows Embedded Standard 7 OS.

“For customers that are looking for the ultimate perforating thing client with tons of graphics performance for when you’re running dual concurrent screens and essentially running financial charting or diagrams or you just want to make sure you’re providing the best perception of performance then this is the right solution for those customers,” said O’Beirne.

Veriton N2620G

Designed like an update to the Veriton N282G, the Acer Veriton N2620G is easy to set up and compact for the office. Offering customers DVI-I plus HDMI Dual output, the system is run on up to a second generation Intel Celeron 887 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB of DDR3 SDRAM, two mini PCI Express 2.0 slots, with the choice of a DeTOS 7.1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 or Windows 7/78 operating system.

Acer was able to make an entrance into the thin client market due directly to a business relationship it has built with Devon IT.

“With our entry into the thin client marketplace, we wanted to ensure our customers had a variety of solutions that fit the different needs. One of those was a purpose-built thin client operating system. We checked the market and we believed that Devon IT had the best solution in this space with their DeTOS operating system. DeTOS is Linux based and it is purpose built to be a thin client operating system, has extra performance and has a really small footprint. Customers that are looking for a high performing, small footprint thin client, DeTOS is a wonderful solution,” said O’Beirne.

The relationship has created this new line of products which Acer believes complements customers' requirements well.

“It’s been a great partnership. The Devon IT relationship is a key component to us being able to deliver certain solutions in the thin client space and we’re excited about launching our products,” said O’Beirne.

Acer is debuting these products and solutions at VMWorld this week. Be sure to check out their offerings at Booth 223.