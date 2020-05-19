Acer Iconia Tab A200 Released in Canada

Acer Canada debuted today its newest product offering the Acer Iconia Tab A200 with Android OS 4.0. Pre-installed with a superior Android OS, Canadians are able to purchase this newest tablet for $329.99.

To get down to specifics, the Acer Iconia Tab A200 is sized at 10.1 inches with a 1200x800 resolution HD multi-touch display. Utilizing its NVIDIA Tegra 2 dual-core processor and GeForce GPU, consumers will be able to access their favorite apps, email, social networks, calendar, music, cat videos and more.

“The Acer Iconia Tab family of tablets is an excellent example of Acer’s ability to deliver high-performance, full-function mobile devices at unbeatable values,” said Max Hu, senior product marketing manager for Acer Canada. “Acer brings the Iconia Tab A200 to consumers at an affordable price, without making sacrifices on key tablet features such as expansion, connectivity to other devices, HD displays and cameras. Android 4.0 OS further complements the sleek, powerful and well-designed Acer Iconia Tab A200 tablets to give customers an all-around first-rate experience.”

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

The tablet’s small stature and light weight, weighing in at 1.5 pounds, will allow users to carry the tablet anywhere whether using a purse, briefcase or bookbag. Emphasizing its slim size, the Acer Iconia Tab features titianium gray-colored casing with a soft to the touch patterned back side.

Other features of the Acer Iconia Tab A200 include 1080p video, a six-axis motion sensing gyroscope (for those who enjoy video games), eight hour battery life, USB 2.0 port, MicroSD slot and micro-USB port, and a two megapixel front facing camera.

Acer’s Icona Tab A200 Android OS will allow users access to their Google account (Gmail, Google calendar, Google docs etc.) and thousands of apps through the Android Marketplace. Speaking of popular apps, the tablet comes pre-loaded with Kobo and Netflix for user’s enjoyment.