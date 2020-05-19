Acer Iconia Tab A500 available for Best Buy pre-order

Written By: Nadia Ibanez

Even though Best Buy took some heat this week in dealing with the sales of Apple’s iPad 2, electronics manufacturer Acer has allowed the retailer exclusive rights to sell the Acer Iconia Tab A500, 10.1-inch tablet that will run on the Android 3.0 Honeycomb operating system. The tablet, which weighs only 1.7 lbs., retails for $499.99 and has two webcams, plays HD video, among other features; it can be pre-ordered starting April 14. The Acer Iconia Tab A500 will be available in stores and online starting April 24. The Best Buy website is offering the tablet for pre-order at $449.99.

The first Honeycomb operated tablet is the Motorola XOOM with a retail price of $800 so this is quite the drastic price difference. Maybe this is why the XOOM has seen some lackluster profits. In any rate, the Acer Wi-Fi tablet features a high color contrast 1280 x 800 display that can send HD content to TVs and other devices with an HDMI port.

"Staying connected and entertained are firmly embedded as a part of our everyday lives - and the Acer Iconia Tab A500 does this and so much more in a performance-minded, sleek and stylish design," said Acer America's vice president of product marketing Sumit Agnihotry in a statement.