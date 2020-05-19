Article
Technology & AI

Acer Iconia Tab A500 available for Best Buy pre-order

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written By: Nadia Ibanez

Even though Best Buy took some heat this week in dealing with the sales of Apple’s iPad 2, electronics manufacturer Acer has allowed the retailer exclusive rights to sell the Acer Iconia Tab A500, 10.1-inch tablet that will run on the Android 3.0 Honeycomb operating system. The tablet, which weighs only 1.7 lbs., retails for $499.99 and has two webcams, plays HD video, among other features; it can be pre-ordered starting April 14. The Acer Iconia Tab A500 will be available in stores and online starting April 24. The Best Buy website is offering the tablet for pre-order at $449.99.

The first Honeycomb operated tablet is the Motorola XOOM with a retail price of $800 so this is quite the drastic price difference. Maybe this is why the XOOM has seen some lackluster profits. In any rate, the Acer Wi-Fi tablet features a high color contrast 1280 x 800 display that can send HD content to TVs and other devices with an HDMI port.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
Best Business Apps 
Tablets, iPhones, 3D TV Screens 
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

"Staying connected and entertained are firmly embedded as a part of our everyday lives - and the Acer Iconia Tab A500 does this and so much more in a performance-minded, sleek and stylish design," said Acer America's vice president of product marketing Sumit Agnihotry in a statement.

tabletsBest BuyAcerAcer Iconia Tab A500
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI