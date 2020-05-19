Acer Iconia Tab A700 Available in Canada Today
Acer released today its Acer Iconia Tab A700 tablet computer in Canada. Available for purchase at FutureShop and Best Buy Canada, the Acer Iconia Tab A700 costs $449.99.
So what separates this Iconia Tab from the rest? The Acer Iconia Tab A700 features a 10.1 inch full HD 1080p display that, paired with its 1920 x 1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 800:1 contrast ratio and 178 degree viewing angle, provides users with a high level of clarity and realism. Movie and video viewing on the tablet will be even more exciting with Dolby Mobile 3 and the included 5.1 channel home theater surround sound capabilities.
Backed by NVIDIA Tegra 3 quad-core processor and running Android 4.0, the Acer Iconia Tab A700 offers users elite technology for their everyday uses such as running multiple apps, playing HD video, web browsing and/or gaming.
Additionally, the Acer Iconia Tab A700 has an included HDMI or micros-USB port for easy connection to other displays whether big or small at home or in the office.
“Consumers have embraced their tablets as a mobile hub for their daily lives, and the full HD display on the Acer A700 will give customers a fresh new perspective on the apps, games and digital media they enjoy,” said Paul Tayar, director of product marketing for connected devices, Acer America. “Customers looking for a no-compromise tablet will get the features and performance they want in the new Acer A700.”
You wouldn’t have a tablet without its integrated cameras, and the Acer Iconia Tab A700 has two: a 5MP rear-facing camera that has an auto-focusing feature and a 1MP fixed focused front-facing camera. Other specs include a 9800 mAH battery with up to 10.5 hours of video playback or 8 hours of web surfing, an integrated GPS e-compass, an integrated Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, 32 GB of flash storage, and the Acer 802.11 b/g/n wireless capabilities.