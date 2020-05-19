Air Canada and IBS Software partner for customer loyalty program

Canada’s national carrier selected IBS Software as its technology partner for its new customer loyalty program.

The program, which will launch in 2020, will see Air Canada use IBS’s iFly Loyalty Suite to power it.

“Air Canada has promised customers a new, industry-leading loyalty program in 2020 that will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and an enhanced digital experience,” commented Catherine Dyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Air Canada.

“Fulfilling these commitments requires having a modern, flexible and secure platform in place to support our program, and we have found the ideal solution through this partnership.”

“This strategic partnership, supporting one of the industry's most exciting and innovative aviation loyalty projects, is a testimony to the growing acceptance of iFly Loyalty as a key enabler to provide members with more value-added options,” remarked Marcus Puffer, Vice President and Head of Loyalty Management Solutions at IBS Software.

“Our record of delivering innovative technology solutions to our customers, as well as the professionalism and commitment of our people has made us a trusted transformation partner among some of the iconic names in the industry.”

“The association will help Air Canada transform their loyalty proposition to be among the most innovative programs globally.”