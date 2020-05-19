Air Canada imposes blanket ban on Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices

Air Canada has announced that as result of new regulations in Canada and the U.S. prohibiting Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices aboard commercial aircraft, it will not permit the devices aboard its aircraft.

Travellers will not be permitted to board Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge or Air Canada Express aircraft with this device on their person or in their checked luggage. Customers arriving at the airport with the device and attempting to travel could experience travel disruptions and possibly miss their flight.

Air Canada appreciates this may be inconvenient for customers. For those who arrive at the airport with a Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Air Canada has put in place a goodwill policy to enable customers to travel at another time without penalty to allow them to make alternative arrangements for their device.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT), with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), announced it is issuing an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States.

Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States. This prohibition includes all Samsung Galaxy Note7 devices and the phones also cannot be shipped as air cargo.

For more information, customers should contact Transport Canadawww.tc.gc.ca/eng/tdg/page-1295.html or consult the U.S. Department of Transportation at

www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/dot-bans-all-samsung-galaxy-note7-phones-airplanes

Canadian customers of Samsung should consult www.samsung.com/ca/home

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the October 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine