Article
Technology & AI

Amazon announces new flying home security drone

By Andrew Stubbings
September 25, 2020
undefined mins
The 'Always Home Cam' is a pioneering new smart security device...

Amazon's smart home security division, Ring has announced a new flying camera device dubbed the Always Home Cam. 

The device looks unassuming at first, much like a docking station, but if a break in is detected it's top section, containing a small internet camera, will launch and begin streaming video footage to the owner's mobile phone. The main idea of the autonomous drone is to provide a multi angle viewpoint of the home without the need for several cameras.

When setting up the device upon purchase, the owner can build a map of their home for it to follow which allows them to specify which viewpoint they would like to see. Alongside the option to programme the drone to launch if a disturbance is detected, it can also be commanded to fly on demand, useful for checking if doors are secured and appliances turned off. It also features avoidance technology which allows it to dodge obstacles in its path and it's rotor blades are neatly tucked away to reduce the risk of damage.

The news of the drone has not been welcomed by all however, SIlkie Carlo from the campaign 'Big Brother Watch' was critical; "It's difficult to imagine why Amazon thinks anyone wants flying internet cameras linked up to a data-gathering company in the privacy of their own home" she said."It's important to acknowledge the influence that Amazon's product development is having on communities and the growing surveillance market." 

Addressing privacy concerns, Ring have pointed to design features such as the charging block obscuring the camera's view when not in flight and the audible noise of the rotor blades to make it obvious when the drone is deployed and recording.

The Always Home Cam is due to be launched next year with the initial price tag of $249.99USD

 For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America 

Follow Business Chief on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn 

Ringhome securitysmart devicesDrone Technology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI