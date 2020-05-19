Article
Technology & AI

Amazon breaks $900bn in market value as it awaits second quarter results

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Following Amazon’s successful Prime Day last week, the America-based company broke $900bn in market value, City AM reports.

After announcing the remarkable figures from the sales and subscriptions on Prime Day, the firm’s investors are anticipating a solid second quarter before the results are published on Thursday (26 July).

Following the data collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence, it is expected that Amazon has seen an increase of around 40% year-on-year, which sees the company’s revenue at $53.4bn for the quarter.

See more:

Starbucks set to launch first US sign-language store

Delta, WestJet launch new transborder agreement

Boeing secures $3.9bn contract to build two new Air Force One jets

It has been thought by analysts that Amazon’s e-commerce offering and own technology products are likely to be the key factors to its success in 2018.

"Amazon’s core e-commerce offering is likely to be the fundamental contributor to financial success,” said Roger Barr, co-founder of digital agency Mediablaze.

"However, it’s continued investment into other revenue streams such as content on Prime Video are likely to have an impact on long term growth and profitability."

Amazon’s close rival to its music streaming service, Spotify, will also receive its second quarter results on Thursday as both companies look to post the better results.

Amazone-commerceUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI