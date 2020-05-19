Article
Amazon Go: Amazon’s automated grocery store is now open

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Amazon Go, Amazon’s automated grocery store where checkouts aren’t required, has opened its doors to the public today in Seattle.

The smart supermarket uses computer vision, sensors and deep learning technologies, similar to the those used in autonomous vehicles, to track what customers take off the shelves.

Following completion of their shopping, customers are then directly billed as they leave the store, without having to wait in line or use checkouts.

“Our Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart,” Amazon says. “When you’re done shopping, you can just leave the store. Shortly after, we’ll send you a receipt and charge your Amazon account.”

The 1,800 square feet Seattle store is open from 7am-9pm from Monday to Friday in its initial stages, with the technology now set to be put to the test after Amazon had a number of issues with it during development.

Should it prove successful, it is likely that Amazon will implement the technology within Whole Foods stores, having acquired the leading US grocery retailer last year in a deal worth $13.7bn.

