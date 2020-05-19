Amazon launches in-home delivery service, Amazon Key

Amazon has announced the launch of its new innovative in-home delivery service, Amazon Key, that will be initially available across 37 cities in the US.

The service that will further tighten the ecommerce giant’s grip on the delivery-last-mile, even more so than its current locker service, will be available exclusively to members of the company’s Prime subscription from 8 November.

“Amazon Key gives customers peace of mind knowing their orders have been safely delivered to their homes and are waiting for them when they walk through their doors,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Delivery Technology, Amazon. “Now, Prime members can select in-home delivery and conveniently see their packages being delivered right from their mobile phones.”

Using an encrypted authentication process, the technology will verify that the correct driver is at the right address at the intended time before letting them into the property using a unique digital passcode.

Amazon also announced that they plan to introduce more than just delivery through this venture in the future, with deals already signed with a view to incorporating home-cleaning, pet sitters and dog walkers amongst other services.

“Amazon Key will make it even easier to cross a major chore off your to-do list by letting the professionals at Merry Maids take care of the house cleaning while you’re not home,” said Nik Varty, CEO of ServiceMaster, the parent company of Merry Maids. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Amazon so that their customers in need of professional home cleaning services can take advantage of this innovative, convenient and secure service.”

However, whilst this may be the perfect ecommerce solution for many, the $249.99 price tag that comes with purchasing the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, including both Amazon’s new Cloud Cam and a compatible digital smart lock, required for the service to work, may put consumers off.