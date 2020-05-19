Amazon Launches Online 3D Printing Store

Internet retail giant Amazon announced on Monday that it will be launching an online 3D printing store, which will allow consumers to customize and personalize items. The store offers more than 200 products ranging from wallets to cookie cutters and jewelry.

“The introduction of our 3D printed products store suggests the beginning of a shift in online retail – that manufacturing can be more nimble to provide an immersive customer experience. Sellers, in alignment with designers and manufacturers, can offer more dynamic inventory for customers to personalize and truly make their own,” said Amazon’s Petra Shindler-Carter in a statement.

The store “allows us to help sellers, designers and manufacturers reach millions of customers while providing a fun and creative customer experience,” she continued.

Amazon’s 3D store will give consumers a 360-degree view of the product before they make a purchase. The company will work 3D printing experts Mixee Labs and Sculpteo to name just two.

“The online customer shopping experience will be redefined through 3D printing. When you take into consideration the investment needed for manufacturing products, 3D printing offers a cost effective alternative that benefits customers by limitless product options,” said Clement Moreau, co-founder and chief executive, Sculpteo. “With 3D printing, a customer’s wants are no longer limited to what is in stock but instead what they can imagine.”