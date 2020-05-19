Article
Technology & AI

Amazon Server Failure Takes Down Major Sites

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Hootsuite, we have a problem.

Amazon’s EC2 Web-hosting service, the world’s biggest cloud-computing provider, is experiencing technical difficulties and it’s taken down some of the web’s most popular sites.

Reddit, Quora, Hootsuite, Foursquare and URL shortener ow.ly, among several others, have been down this morning because of a hiccup in Amazon’s hosting service.

The outage has caused quite a bit of a hassle. Hootsuite’s homepage currently displays a tongue-in-cheek message that provides a reasonable solution to frustrated users: “Owls need a break sometimes too. We'll be back in action shortly -- in the meantime go outside and flap your arms around, you may find that flying ain't very easy. In the meantime, if you can't wait to send a Tweet, head over to Twitter web to share your 140 character musings.”

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
• Top Ten Biggest Brands
• Coolest Gaming Consoles 
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

EC2’s variable pricing model has been a big draw to startups as its web hosting, processing power and storage capabilities allow firms to scale as they grow without investing in their own data centers, but the mass quantity of sites on a single unsteady host has shaken up the world wide web.

There’s no telling how long it will take until all of Amazon EC2’s sites are back up, but Amazon assures it is working on the issue and some sites, including Foursquare, are back up and running so at least you can check in to Starbucks now.

TwitterAmazonCloud ComputingFoursquare
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI