Amazon set to announce cloud computing partnership with Cerner

According to CNBC, Amazon’s cloud business known as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to announce a partnership with US healthcare technology solutions firm Cerner at its annual event next week.

The reported announcement, set to be made at AWS re:Invent in Los Angeles next week, could be the breakthrough that Amazon has needed in order to expand more readily into healthcare, with the industry having been slower than most to adopt cloud computing technologies.

The sources have said that whilst the discussions are still in their final stages, it seems the partnership will primarily focus on Cerner’s HealtheIntent product, something that enables hospitals to lower costs and improve treatment outcomes by using large volumes of data.

If it goes ahead, the partnership will signify Amazon continually attempting to expand and diversify its cloud services unit. With stiff competition coming from the likes of Intel and Microsoft Azure within one of the fastest growing industries, Amazon is doing so in an attempt to become the global leading cloud provider.

The reveal from CNBC comes just days after AWS announced an expansion of its partnership with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), having launched AWS Secret Region – a cloud platform specifically designed to host sensitive software and data.