Article
Technology & AI

Amazon set to announce cloud computing partnership with Cerner

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to CNBC, Amazon’s cloud business known as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to announce a partnership with US healthcare technology solutions firm Cerner at its annual event next week.

The reported announcement, set to be made at AWS re:Invent in Los Angeles next week, could be the breakthrough that Amazon has needed in order to expand more readily into healthcare, with the industry having been slower than most to adopt cloud computing technologies.

See also:

The sources have said that whilst the discussions are still in their final stages, it seems the partnership will primarily focus on Cerner’s HealtheIntent product, something that enables hospitals to lower costs and improve treatment outcomes by using large volumes of data.

If it goes ahead, the partnership will signify Amazon continually attempting to expand and diversify its cloud services unit. With stiff competition coming from the likes of Intel and Microsoft Azure within one of the fastest growing industries, Amazon is doing so in an attempt to become the global leading cloud provider.

The reveal from CNBC comes just days after AWS announced an expansion of its partnership with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), having launched AWS Secret Region – a cloud platform specifically designed to host sensitive software and data.

AmazonhealthcareAWSCloud Computing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI