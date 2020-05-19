Article
Technology & AI

Amazon set to develop a new device that records live TV

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The ecommerce giant, Amazon, has announced it is developing a new device that records live TV which works around cable providers, Bloomberg reports.

In the age of streaming, the device is a new type of digital video recorder which includes physical storage and will connect to Amazon’s existing Fire TV boxes.

The device, which is nicknamed Frank, has the same wireless technology that enables Amazon’s Echo speakers to connect to Fire TV boxes and is expected to challenge rival TiVo’s market.

Amazon’s customers will have access to record live TV and stream the video to a smartphone so it can be watched at another time which allows for greater flexibility, according to Bloomberg’s source.

See more:

It has been found that Fire TVs stream live content through the Amazon Channels service, however, the box is unable to store the video locally.

Amazon aims to see its products rolled out into living rooms through its devices and services.

Over the last few years, the firm has heavily invested in original movies, TV shows and live sports in order to make its Prime membership as marketable as possible and provides an alternative to other streaming platforms such as Netflix.

AmazonAmazon FireUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI