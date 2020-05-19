Amazon Web Services names Montreal as site for first Canadian data centre

Amazon Web Services is growing fast, and now it is expanding its services into Canada. This week the AWS official blog announced that it is launching a new AWS region for cloud services in Montreal, Quebec, within the year to come.

This new data centre will be Amazon Web Services’ first North America data centre outside of the United States, and will allow Canadian businesses access to Amazon’s extensive data storage capabilities and other services without leaving Canada’s borders. In addition to new customers, existing Canada-based AWS customers will also be able to switch to this new region in order to start storing their data in Canada.

According to the AWS blog, the new Montreal data centre will maintain a focus on sustainability. Amazon states that it intends for its Montreal-Canada region to be carbon neutral, and will power the data centre almost entirely with energy from clean and renewable hydro power sources.

“As always, we are looking forward to serving new and existing Canadian customers and to working with partners in the area,” states the blog. “Today’s announcement means that our global infrastructure now comprises 32 Availability Zones across 12 geographic regions worldwide, with another 5 AWS regions (and 11 Availability Zones) in Canada, China, India, Ohio, and the United Kingdom coming online throughout the next year.”

Check out the full announcement in English and French at the AWS official blog.