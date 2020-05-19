Amazon Web Services set to open South African data centers

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, has announced plans to open new data centers in South Africa

In its 25 October press release, the firm said that the new infrastructure region, AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region, will be comprised of three availability zones and represents AWS’s continued investment in South Africa.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, said in the statement:

“Having built the original version of Amazon EC2 in our Cape Town development center 14 years ago, and with thousands of African companies using AWS for years, we’ve been able to witness first-hand the technical talent and potential in Africa.”

“Technology has the opportunity to transform lives and economies across Africa and we’re excited about AWS and the Cloud being a meaningful part of that transformation.”

The new infrastructure will allow organizations to offer lower latency across Sub-Saharan Africa and thereby accelerate the development and adoption of AI, machine learning, IoT, and mobile services in the region.

The statement added:

“Local AWS customers will also be able to store their data in South Africa with the assurance that their content will not move without consent, while those looking to comply with the upcoming Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) will have access to secure infrastructure that meets the most rigorous international compliance standards”.