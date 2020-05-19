Article
Technology & AI

Amperon leverages AI to create a smart electric grid

By Navin Mirania
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

New York-based startup Amperon has announced the end of its US$2mn seed round to develop further smart grid tech solutions.

The company has already created an AI-based platform that allows electricity providers to easily view operational analytics of grid performance in real-time, as well as accurately forecast long-term and short-term supply requirements.

Its current products for the utility sector are AMPRETAIL (advanced AI) and AMPCAST (highly accurate meteorological forecaster).

Citing the decline of fossil fuel usage and the increasing potential of renewable energy sources to bolster grid stability, Amperon is committed to giving utility providers dynamic smart tools to enable a digital transformation of the energy sector. 

Pioneering the digital grid

In a recent article by Tech Crunch, Abe Stanway, Co-Founder of Amperon, stated his opinion that more tech solutions would need to be developed, particularly for emerging economic strains such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO:

“We tell them how much electricity their customers are going to use on a short-term and long-term basis,” he said. “When these exogenous shocks and black swan events occur, we get much more valuable because you need this machine learning in order to understand how the grid is going to behave.”

His comments appear to have struck a chord with investors; with firms such as Blackhorn Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures and Intellis Capital providing financial backing, Amperon has secured investors with a strong knowledge of the energy sector’s needs. 

Stanway, a veteran data scientist and engineering pioneer, has an impressive resume which includes work at Etsy, McKinsey and Planet labs. Despite this diverse experience, he expertise in the energy sector is apparent: he was included on Forbes’ 30 under 30 for Energy 2020 list

Having leveraged granular data from smart-meter data, Amperson now feels confident in pushing forwards with high-value tech applications and geographical expansion - the company currently operates on the ERCOT (Texas), AEMO (Australia) and PJM (Pennsylvania) grids. 

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America

AIAmperonSmart Grid
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI