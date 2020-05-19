If you want to get your hands on an AT&T smartphone for a super cheap price, Black Friday’s your lucky day.

AT&T has announced its 2011 Black Friday deals and revealed that it will offer some of its most popular smartphones for only a penny.

The AT&T sale officially starts online at 12:01 on Black Friday and will run through Cyber Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the weekend’s best deals:

On Saturday, November 26, all Windows 7 and certain Android devices will cost one cent.

On Sunday, November 27, the BlackBerry 9860 will cost one cent and HTC’s Red Inspire will be $30.

On Monday, November 28, select smartphones including the Motorola Atrix, HTC Inspire and Samsung Infuse will cost one cent.

As with all great deals, this one comes with a few limits. All deals require a two-year service plan, smartphones require activation of AT&T voice and a minimum $15 monthly data plan and messaging services must be bought with a minimum $20 monthly messaging plan.

“We’re proud to continue to offer incredible value and savings in this economy,” ATT.com Senior Vice President Phil Bienert said in a statement. “We want to show our customers that we appreciate their loyalty—especially during the holiday season.”

For more information and to see all the deals, head to http://www.att.com/shop/special-offers/