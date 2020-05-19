Monday a spokesperson for AT&T confirmed that all customers who pre-ordered their 16 GB Samsung Galaxy S4 before 9 a.m. ET on Monday could receive the smartphone as soon as April 25.

Last week, AT&T started taking orders for the Samsung Galaxy S4 and ensured customers the delivery of Samsung’s newest smartphone by the end of April in an attempt to squash their competition.

For those customers who haven’t pre-ordered the device, they should be able to get it earlier than previously anticipated. According to a spokesperson for AT&T customers can purchase the 16 GB Samsung Galaxy S4 at AT&T stores starting April 27.

A reader of CNET sent the Company an email they received from AT&T confirming the information:

"Thank you for ordering the Samsung Galaxy S4 from AT&T," the e-mail reads. "We are excited to announce that we are able to ship devices earlier than originally expected. Customers who pre-ordered their smartphone early can begin receiving it as soon as April 25th."

Samsung’s newest smartphone has remarkable improvements over its predecessor the Galaxy S3, it’s jam-packed with a myriad of high-end features and specialized software. The device has the latest Android software, 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and has a bigger screen with higher resolution. Promising a better battery capacity and a faster internal processor than the previous model, the Samsung Galaxy S4 promises to be a major player in the smartphone industry.

Several other carriers will also be selling the Samsung Galaxy 4S. T-Mobile will release the device on April 24, Sprint on April 27 and Verizon Wireless plans to have the smartphone in May.

