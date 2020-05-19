AppIt Ventures acquires London based software development company

AppIt Ventures, an American custom software development company that builds cutting-edge, high-quality technology, today announced the acquisition of The App Geeks, a London-based iOS and Android mobile app developer.

The App Geeks specialize in app development for start-ups, small and medium businesses and individuals with ideas aiming to launch their own app.

The acquisition of London-based start-up The App Geeks will enable AppIt Ventures to continue its growth into the U.K. Following the acquisition, AppIt Ventures will establish its first European operation and office in London.

“With some of the world’s best tech talent and a high concentration of highly skilled software developers, London is an ideal destination for US software companies such as AppIt Ventures who are looking to expand into Europe and beyond,” said London Deputy Mayor for Business Rajesh Agrawal.

“Despite the EU referendum vote, London continues to be a leading destination for technology investment and AppIt Ventures' acquisition of London-based start-up App Geeks offers further proof that London remains open for investment, talent and innovation from all over the world.”

AppIt Ventures will purchase all of The App Geeks’ customer and employee contracts and create a new company, called AppIt Ventures Limited. The new company will take over software development and be a direct subsidiary of AppIt Ventures, LLC.

“Our acquisition of The App Geeks provides us with a presence to better serve clients in Great Britain and throughout Europe,” said AppIt Ventures CEO Rob Carpenter.

“We acquired a software development company in India — Bravemount IT Solutions — in 2015 and we are excited to expand our global footprint and establish a presence in Europe with this acquisition.”

The acquisition not only expands AppIt Ventures’ international footprint with offices in three countries, but it also increases the company’s capabilities and bandwidth for development projects. With a strategic focus on software development that encourages brand engagement, drives productivity and increases revenue, AppIt Ventures delivers custom software applications for clients ranging from local startups to the largest cattle auction company in America.

“AppIt is a phenomenal example of how our technology leadership is grown from the root up here in Denver,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “This company has thrived since winning the Denver Office of Economic Development Jumpstart Business Plan Competition in 2012, and this latest acquisition solidifies their ability to service a global clientele from right here in Colorado.”

Rahul Joshi, CEO of The App Geeks, will remain part of the new company, AppIt Ventures Limited, as Head of European Operations. Joshi brings over a decade of experience in the IT industry, providing strategic security expertise for the Royal Bank of Scotland’s mobile apps, including UK and International implementations, across iOS, Android, Windows and Blackberry platforms, which support over 2 million users.

As a cyber security specialist with a particular focus on mobile app security, Joshi organized security testing of mobile banking apps, while advising development teams and project managers on how to securely implement new features. Prior to founding The App Geeks, Joshi was a technology consultant at Accenture. The experienced IT professional earned his master’s degree in information security from Royal Holloway, University of London.

