Article
Technology & AI

Apple acquires app development startup buddybuild

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Apple has acquired buddybuild – a startup that looks to improve app integration and development in a single platform, creating a simpler method creating mobile apps.

The acquisition was announced by buddybuild, with the company having stated that they are now part of Apple.

“We're excited to share that the buddybuild team has joined the Xcode engineering group at Apple to build amazing developer tools for the entire iOS community,” buddybuild said.

See also:

Despite the acquisition, buddybuild will remain based in Vancouver, largely due to the signficant pool of engineering and technology talent located in the Canadian city.

The move is likely to attract more app developers to the iOS community, whilst also improving the workflow for existing developers across its software and service unit.

This is an initiative that Apple has put significant emphasis upon in recent times, having launched its easy programming language Swift, whilst also acquiring Workflow – a company that allows the automation of certain actions within iOS devices.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, buddybuild has announced that it is no longer accepting new customers, and android app development on the platform will be discontinued from 1 March 2018.

iOSAppleMergers & Acquisitionsbuddybuild
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI