Article
Technology & AI

Apple Buys Canadian Mapping Firm

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The July edition of The Business Review Canada is now live!

 

In September of last year, Locationary CEO Grant Ritchie wrote an article on Techcrunch about the things Apple needed to do to improve its Mapping services, including things his company excelled at. Apparently Apple liked his advice so much, they bought the Company.

Apple Inc. confirmed Friday that it has acquired Locationary, a privately held company that specializes in converting and integrating location-based data that can be used in maps.  It wouldn’t disclose what it paid for the small Toronto startup or the motivation for the purchase.

Locationary uses a federal data exchange platform called Saturn that collects data files in different formats and translates them to a standard format. This translation process allows reports about locations to be cross-referenced so inaccuracies about different venues can be identified and removed. The flow of cross-referenced data is then used to create more accurate maps -- And we all know Apple’s Map service for iPhone could use the boost in accuracy.

Apple’s purchase of Locationary is also part of the company’s ongoing effort to keep in stride with its main competitor: Google.

In June Google purchased mapping company Waze, paying $1 billion in cash for the company, according to Reuters. Waze also uses crowdsourced data from users’ cell phones to create maps and traffic data, which are then shared with users.

Apple has also reported it has acquired HopStop.com, as service that gives transit directions for several cities in North America and Europe.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” Apple spokeswoman Kristen Huguet told AllThingsD, confirming the acquisition. The HopStop app, made for iOS and Android, will likely add mass transit capabilities to Apple’s maps. 

TechnologyTechnology NewsStartup BusinessApple acquisition
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI