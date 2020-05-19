Article
Apple invests in facial recognition technology

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
It has recently been announced that Apple has acquired another Israeli tech company, RealFace, which focuses on “innovating people recognition with frictionless login”, according to Crunchbase. This is the fourth acquisition Apple has made with regards to Israel tech companies.

The technology will also eliminate the need for passwords and security locks, with the photo scanning software embedded in future iPhone models.

The acquisition highlights the use of photos, or ‘selfies’, within technology, at which Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has previously stated that photo technology will surpass everyday messaging in the way in which consumers communicate. This specialized facial recognition technology is also remoured to become a key feature in Apple’s imminent iPhone 8.

Launched in 2014 with 10 employees, RealFace is a young company, but Apple has reportedly paid approximately $2 million for the software which will feature in future products.

