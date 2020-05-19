Apple launches new app development curriculum for students

With the imminent launch of the iPhone 8, marking Apple’s 10th anniversary, consumers are eagerly awaiting its release to see whether the company will remain the dominant player within the tech industry, with new innovations and services within a sophisticated spec to boot.

However, not content with dominating the driverless car (which has been rumoured and not confirmed) market, alongside innovative tech products, Apple has now released its new app curriculum for entrepreneurs who wish to enter a growing app market, which currently supports over 1,500,000 individuals within the app economy.

The app development curriculum is currently free to download from Apple’s iBooks Store, to which the App Development with Swift is a full-year course designed by Apple engineers and educators. The course will aim to teach students elements of app design using Swift, where students will learn to code and design fully functional apps, gaining critical job skills in software development and information technology.

Six community college systems will become the first to utilise the curriculum. Local businesses will also offer students mentoring and internships. The six colleges are Alabama Community College System, Columbus State Community College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Houston Community College, Mesa Community College and San Mateo Community College District.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO has said, “We’ve seen first-hand the impact that coding has on individuals and the US economy. The app economy and software development are among the fastest-growing job sectors in America and we’re thrilled to be providing educators and students with the tools to learn coding. Community colleges play a critical role in helping students achieve their dreams, and we hope these courses will open doors for people of all ages and backgrounds to pursue what they love.”

Apple’s curriculum includes a comprehensive guide, with playground exercises, mini projects and quizzes, in addition to a teacher’s guide with solutions codes and presentations, taking over 100 hours of training.

Focused on job growth, job creation and development, to innovative products and technologies, it will be interesting to see where the company goes next.