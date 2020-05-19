Article
Technology & AI

Apple puts Mac OS X Lion on market

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

It’s a big day for Apple fans and stakeholders not only because of the company’s impressive profits and market share, but also because of today’s release of the Mac OS X Lion in the Mac App Store. As promised, the new operating system will sell for $29.99.

Apple took on a novel idea when it came to the Mac OS X Lion approach because its customers won’t have to drive down to their local Apple Store to purchase a copy of the program for Intel-based Apple laptops and desktops. Mac OS X Lion offers more than 250 new features and is only available as a digital download. While the idea of a digital download may sound scary for some consumers who are less tech savvy, Apple store employees will also be able to assist with the downloading of Lion if they come into a retail outlet.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

Lion offers some pretty impressive features, including new multi-touch trackpad features, including scrolling speed that varies on how you flick your fingers and also offers the same finger tracking navigation similar to that of the iPad and iPhone. New security features will also be part of the Lion offerings. Auto-saving with the closure of a program is also a new feature, along with full-screen views and features to organize and view apps.

Apple also announced a version of the MacBook Air using that software will be in stores tomorrow, priced at $999 and higher. An updated model of the Mac mini will also be in stores tomorrow, at a starting price of $599. Later this year, it will release its iCloud service, which lets users store, synchronize and access music, pictures and documents from different Apple devices.

AppleiCloudMac OS X LionMac App Store
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI