Apple in talks with Comcast over TV streaming deal: WSJ

According to reports from Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, Apple is in talks with Comcast Corp to enter a deal for a streaming-television service. If the deal comes into fruition Apple set-top boxes could bypass congestion on the web.

The Wall Street Journal reported that discussions are in early stages and there are a lot of hurdles to overcome before a definitive agreement can be reached.

Although both Apple and Comcast have declined to comment, its believed Apple wants its TV service traffic to by separated from public Internet traffic over the ‘last mile’ for faster transmission and as such has asked for special treatment from Comcast to bypass congestion.

Apple has been in talks for a faster TV set-top box with Time Warner Cable, which has recently been bought by Comcast.



Apple's $99 TV box competes with similar streaming devices from Roku and Google Inc.



Netflix agreed last month to pay Comcast for faster speeds, throwing open the possibility that more content companies will have to shell out for better service.



The Federal Communications Commission is in the process of drafting a new ‘net-neutrality’ bill that would ensure that network operators disclose exactly how they manage Internet traffic and that they do not restrict consumers' ability to surf the Web or use applications.

