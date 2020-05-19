Article
Apple&#039;s Latest Store Proposal Completely Made of Glass

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
People inside the newest proposed Apple store shouldn’t throw stones—as it will be entirely made of glass.

At today’s Santa Monica Planning Commission, a company named ASB/Blatteis Promenade Holdings, LLC presented a proposal for an 8,084-square-foot glass store to be constructed on the Third Street Promenade.

The plans only refer to the hopeful tenant as “the applicant” but it’s pretty clear that it’s Apple.

One look at the rendering’s minimalist tables, walls outfitted with video screens and service bar should confirm that the presentation was for a real-deal Apple store. Nobody would be so bold as to try to open up a copycat, (like those shut down by Chinese officials in Kunming City last month) so close to Apple’s existing store nearby, right?

A three-story Borders Bookstore once stood in the proposed building’s spot but if ASB/Blatteis gains approval, the old store will be demolished and replaced.

“The proposed one-story, 34-foot high commercial building will feature an expansive floor-to-ceiling height accentuated by a transparent glass ceiling. The front façade will consist entirely of transparent glass panels that will project five feet from stone paneled side walls,” the proposal read.

In addition, the applicant says that it is setting up a program to encourage employees to consider alternative modes of transportation to and from work.

“The applicant will offer all full-time retail employees a $100 monthly transit subsidy towards the purchase of transit fare and a $20 per month bicycle reimbursement subsidy for improvements, maintenance and service,” the Planning Commission report read. “In addition, secure bicycle parking for employees of the building will be located in the basement level.”

 

 

Images via Curbed

