AppOnboard acquires code-less game design platform Buildbox

The global gaming industry is expected to reach US$180bn in 2021, growing by over 30% from the $137.9bn reported last year. According to a 2018 report, at $70.3bn, the mobile gaming industry accounted for more than half of the global gaming revenue last year.

In order to further capitalize on the global demand for gaming content, and lower barriers to entry for aspiring game creators, the ‘no-code’ movement advocates for simpler, more intuitive forms of game design.

AppOnboard, the leading no-code mobile app design and development platform, announced today the acquisition of Buildbox, the global leader in no-code mobile game development. Buildbox’s suite of tools has been used to create and power more than 45,000 unique games in 2018 alone and has driven over 3 billion estimated downloads in the app stores to-date.

“AppOnboard and Buildbox have long shared the mission of enabling makers, creatives, designers, artists, and anyone else to become creators of mobile apps and games,” announced Trey Smith, CEO of Buildbox. “Today, we are excited to join forces with AppOnboard and double-down on the no-code movement to empower the Maker Generation to bring their ideas to life and eliminate the technical barriers to entry in mobile game and app development.”

SEE ALSO:

“Buildbox is the most successful no-code game platform in the world. The Buildbox team’s attention to detail and the user experience is unlike anything I have seen in my career, even going back to our founding team who built 14 of the first 100 games on the App Store. We are thrilled to join forces with the Buildbox team to accelerate the mobile no-code movement and continue to build upon the massive success that many Buildbox creators have already experienced across the globe,” proclaimed Jonathan Zweig, CEO of AppOnboard. "AppOnboard is investing significantly in the Buildbox platform and development software to launch new features faster than ever before.”

“We built Color Switch using Buildbox in about a week, which became one of the most successful viral hits with 250M downloads,” said David Reichelt, creator of Color Switch. “We can’t wait to see how AppOnboard and Buildbox will push the software even further, enabling more app makers to bring their vision to life and onto the app stores.”