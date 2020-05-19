Are You Business Fashionable? Learn How Apple Watch Can Spice Up Your Wardrobe

Hailee Steinfeld may grace the cover of the latest issue of Flare magazine, but the popular Canadian fashion publication has placed something else on the cover of the May issue that has people talking—an Apple Watch. Specifically, the young actress can be seen wearing a Space Gray Apple Watch Sport with the Back Sport Band, as well as a stainless steel Apple Watch with a White Sport Band on an alternative cover.

Editors of the magazine are calling the watch a “stylish timepiece,” indicating that this watch may do some impressive things—like allow you to look sharp and fashionable for your next business meeting.

Fashion Forward

Sure, the Apple Watch may be noted for its ability to board your next flight without a physical boarding pass, as well as grab a cup of coffee at Starbucks or learn a new language with the appropriate app, but the device can also help you do something else that is kind of important—accessorize.

When the Apple Watch officially launches, more than 30 different models will be available, meaning there’s plenty of different styles to choose from that will help accompany that tailored suit or black pencil skirt. Conveniently enough, you will be able to change the digital face of the watch at any time to better match your daily outfit. You can also take advantage of the fact that the interface of the watch can be adjusted, meaning you can wear the device on either wrist.

Watch Fashion Trends Expand

Pebble Time will soon be an option for you to sport on your wrist, too. The smartwatch used Kickstarter for assistance in order to be mass produced. While still in a pre-production phase, once officially released, the watch will give users access to a compass, microphone, Bluetooth and so much more.

Keeping with the fashion theme, Gadget Wraps will be coming to Pebble Time, allowing you to personalize the look of your watch even more!

Who said it wasn’t possible to look smart, sleek and fashionable? After all, a CEO—male or female—who is dressed appropriately will often be taken more seriously. 12 and 14 hour days are rough, so make them more enjoyable with your wardrobe.

