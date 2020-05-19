Are you dialed-in for overcoming telecommunication hurdles?

Many new mediums of communication have emerged in recent years, but most businesses still use telephones extensively to communicate internally and externally.

While some companies have little or no problem with their telecommunication systems, others face obstacles that prevent them from communicating effectively and efficiently.

RELATED TOPIC: Canadian companies know the business of cloud phone systems

Effective communication plays an important role in the success of your business, and you need to solve every telecommunication problem as quickly as possible in order to ensure smooth communication.

Here is a look at four telecommunication challenges that are commonly faced by Canadian businesses….

Managing phone calls

If you receive a lot of phone calls on a regular basis, it can be difficult for you and your employees to handle all the calls.

Missing calls or handling phone calls improperly can make your customers, suppliers, business partners or other callers unhappy, and this can result in loss of business opportunities and reputation.

One way to ensure that phone calls will be properly managed is of course to hire a receptionist.

However, if you want to save money, you can implement a hosted VoIP phone system that comes with features such as auto receptionist, music on hold, caller ID, line forwarding, voice mail to email, missed call alerts and others.

RELATED TOPIC: Does your company’s mobile app need a jumpstart?

One example of a Canadian company that benefited from switching to a hosted VoIP phone system is Muscovitch Law Firm.

After subscribing to a VoIP phone service called RingCentral, the company managed to save a substantial amount of money and project a much larger company image by using the great features that came with the service.

Holding meetings

There are times when you need to hold meetings with people who are not in your workplace, and it can be difficult or expensive to get them together.

According to an article entitled "4 Telecommunication Obstacles and How to Hurdle Them", this problem can be solved by using conference calling or video conferencing technology.

These technologies can significantly reduce travel costs and minimize disruption of schedules.

Keeping your mobile workforce connected

If you have many employees who need to perform work duties outside the office frequently, you may have trouble keeping them connected.

With a hosted VoIP phone system, phone calls can be automatically routed to employees who are in the field, traveling or at home.

RELATED TOPIC: Are you drive by mobile apps?

Nannies on Call is an example of a Canadian company that used a hosted phone service to grow from a local business to a nationwide operation.

This service enabled the company to talk to all its employees, including those who work from home, by just dialing an extension rather than calling a phone company.

Dealing with technical problems

Technical problems such as static, echo and phone system downtime can prevent you and your employees from communicating effectively.

If you want to minimize technical problems, you should choose a hosted phone service provider that is reputable and reliable.

Using the latest phone technologies and choosing the right phone service provider can make a big difference in the efficiency of your company's communication system.

Efficient communication can help you improve your business processes, achieve greater customer satisfaction and boost your competitive advantage.

RELATED TOPIC: Who will Ontario’s new brain research centre support and how will this change technology?

About the Author: John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from social media marketing to Cloud computing.

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!