Article
Technology & AI

Arizona to benefit from innovative E.ON technology

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

E.ON is combining battery and solar technologies to create a 10 megawatt battery for Tucson Electric Power, Arizona.

The company is drawing on its knowledge of battery and solar technologies to allow the creation of this large-scale customer solution. E.ON will install and operate the battery to equalize the feed-in of renewable energy to the transmission network operated by Tucson.

The battery will be charged by an associated solar power park – which will be built, owned, and operated by E.ON – with a two megawatt capacity.

This partnership will last for a decade and will begin next year. Until that point E.ON is working on perfecting the battery – name the ‘Iron Horse’.

The Iron Horse is based on lithium titanate technology, which will allow it to handle rapid charging and discharging. It has an advantage over conventional coal or gas alternatives, being able to react quickly to fluctuations in the network – something that will prove necessary in a state as windy as Arizona. 

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the August issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Solar EnergyArizonaE.ONE.ON energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI