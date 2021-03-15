Automation Anywhere, Google Cloud partner to aid IA adoption

Automation Anywhere, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), and Google Cloud have announced a strategic, multi-year collaboration to accelerate intelligent automation adoption with enterprises on a global scale.

With this partnership, Automation Anywhere’s Automation 360 platform will be available on Google Cloud, and the two firms will mutually develop AI- and RPA-powered solutions, bring RPA capabilities to multiple Google Cloud products, and closely align go-to-market teams to help global businesses scale RPA capabilities.

Demand for automation in business

With the aim of utilising intelligent automation (IA) to help global companies digitally transform, especially in the ‘new working normal’, this partnership will “support business transformation with cloud and automation”, says Mihir Shukla, CEO, Automation Anywhere.

By collaborating with Google Cloud, “we can help organizations leverage intelligent automation capabilities at a massive, global scale, and dramatically decrease the amount of time that teams spend on their most common, repetitive business tasks,” adds Shukla.

Research from Automation Anywhere reveals that more than half of businesses plan to increase their investments in automation within the next year, with 67% choosing to deploy RPA in the cloud in the next 12 months. This is driven in part by the need for remote work solutions amidst the global pandemic.

“As businesses increasingly run in the cloud, RPA provides the means to streamline processes across both cloud-native applications and legacy, on-premises systems - ultimately helping employees spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time supporting business-critical projects,” says Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“We are proud to partner with Automation Anywhere to help businesses quickly deploy and scale RPA capabilities on Google Cloud, and to address business challenges with solutions specially designed for industries.”

Industry-specific solutions available

Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will also integrate Automation Anywhere’s RPA capabilities with services such as Apigee, Appsheet, and AI Platform, enabling customers to scale the application of automation with API management, low- or no-code development, or the development of ML workflows.

The two firms will also together develop solutions geared toward industry-specific use cases, with a focus on financial services, supply chains, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, retail, and the public sector.

Furthermore, Automation Anywhere will migrate Automation 360, its cloud-native, web-based automation platform to Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider, and will become Google Cloud’s preferred RPA partner. Automation Anywhere solutions will also be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it deployable across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, and providing customers with a single view and management pane across all assets and environments.

How is RPA applied today?

Today, RPA has become an integral part of businesses’ digital transformation efforts. ‘Front office’ employees at financial services companies, call centers, human resources or finance offices, IT centers, and more handle thousands of manual, repetitive tasks each day, such as invoice processing, lending decisions, and employee onboarding.

In the back office, IT teams and developers spend time managing APIs, entering data, and ensuring that new, cloud-native applications can connect with legacy, on-premises systems. RPA, along with machine learning (ML), computer vision, deep learning and analytics can help businesses streamline these processes and better support their employees with the development of AI-powered software bots capable of managing an infinite number of tedious front-and-back office tasks.