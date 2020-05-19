AWS: Announces new service AWS IQ

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announces its new service – AWS IQ – is available to the general public.

AWS is a leading cloud platform that has been offering its services for 13 years. AWS has 69 availability zones in 22 regions and has over 165 fully featured services to power business infrastructures, increase agility of business platforms and increase cost efficiency.

AWS IQ is the latest service developed by AWS to help customers find, engage and do business with AWS-Certified third-party experts for on-demand project work. The AWS IQ platform will simplify the finding and connecting process and provide a more secure area for collaboration, streamline project tracking and integrated billing.

How does it work?

Customers can login to AWS IQ and describe the project requirements for tailored responses so that customers can communicate with specific experts to clarify details, review profiles and review proposals to pick a partner to best suit the project’s requirements.

“Many of our customers, especially small businesses and entrepreneurs, tell us that they have projects in mind that could really transform their businesses, but they need additional expertise to help them build these projects faster,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President, AWS. “At the same time, we have an incredible community of knowledgeable and passionate AWS-Certified experts who offer exactly what these customers need to achieve their business goals. We built AWS IQ to serve as a bridge between our customers and experts, enabling them to get to work on new projects faster and easier, and removing many of the hassles and roadblocks that both groups usually encounter when dealing with project-based work.”

