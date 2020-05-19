Banking software provider Zafin to launch Centre of Excellence in Toronto

Information technology has steadily become a vital part of practically every sector, and financial services are no exception. Banks today rely on software solutions to provide better service and make transactions more convenient for clients. Vancouver-based Zafin is one business that helps banks make that upgrade, providing relationship banking solutions. To further its ability to support the banking community in North America, Zafin announced this week that it is opening a Centre of Excellence in Toronto.

“Zafin’s continued growth in the North American market has led us to significantly increase our onshore delivery capacity,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and CEO of Zafin, in an official statement. “We see financial institutions here, as elsewhere around the globe, seeking innovative financial technology solutions to help them drive revenue, transparency, and operational efficiency. As a Canadian company, we are proud to be part of the growing Canadian fintech ecosystem, and in Toronto specifically.”

Zafin plans to employ 100 staff members at the new Centre of Excellence. This will enable the company to better implement custom solutions for its North America clients across a wider geographical reach than before.

“Starting now, Zafin is increasing our Toronto team to add to our existing global presence,” continues Somji. “This is a very important milestone in the company’s development as we aggressively focus on North American market and establish Toronto as our North American hub.”