Baseball Star to Host ON24 Virtual Event

For those Canadians who follow American Baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants, ON24 has some exciting news. ON24, a leading company that provides webcasting and virtual event solutions, has announced that San Francisco Giants Pitcher Brian Wilson will host the company’s VUE2011, an annual virtual user conference.

Wilson will join the prestigious ranks of virtual event speakers, including others such as MC Hammer, Arianna Huffington and Newt Gingrich, but will be the first professional athlete to host such an event.

ON24’S VUE2011 will be held on November17th and will feature virtual event technology and its benefits including the ability to speak to large groups of people without having to invest the usually required time, money and travel. Business executives will be able to share virtual event best practices at VUE2011 and will be able to attend the event through use of a computer or mobile device including iPhones.

“I’m hosting the VUE because I know what it takes to win, in both sports and business,” says Wilson. “Just like in baseball, business success requires confidence and communication. You also need the right equipment. Virtual events are the communications platform for high-performance companies. In the VUE, you’ll learn all about how to easily take your events—and your content—virtually anywhere. Remember, fear the beard, not the technology.”

What’s even more unique about ON24’s VUE2011 is its setting. Instead of running the event as if part of a tradeshow, Wilson will be able to host from a multitude of virtual locations from his professional baseball career hometown of San Francsisco including the Golden Gate Bridge, Chinatown, Union Square and the “Painted Ladies.”

“We’ve also developed a unique application for video animation, using it to guide the VUE attendee from one place to another through a cable car. It’s very San Francisco, and it’s very fun,” said ON24 CMO Denise Persson. “We are designing this virtual environment as a showcase for all the creative possibilities available through our industry-leading platform,” she explained.

“Our goal is to take the fear out of the technology and make our solutions more accessible and easier to use in every department within an enterprise,” said Persson. “As concerns about the economy increase, interest in virtual events grows stronger. Last year’s VUE was the world’s largest virtual event user conference, with over 4,000 registrants. We expect VUE2011 to be even more successful.”