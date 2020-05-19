Article
Technology & AI

Baseball Star to Host ON24 Virtual Event

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

For those Canadians who follow American Baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants, ON24 has some exciting news. ON24, a leading company that provides webcasting and virtual event solutions, has announced that San Francisco Giants Pitcher Brian Wilson will host the company’s VUE2011, an annual virtual user conference.

Wilson will join the prestigious ranks of virtual event speakers, including others such as MC Hammer, Arianna Huffington and Newt Gingrich, but will be the first professional athlete to host such an event.

ON24’S VUE2011 will be held on November17th and will feature virtual event technology and its benefits including the ability to speak to large groups of people without having to invest the usually required time, money and travel. Business executives will be able to share virtual event best practices at VUE2011 and will be able to attend the event through use of a computer or mobile device including iPhones.

“I’m hosting the VUE because I know what it takes to win, in both sports and business,” says Wilson.  “Just like in baseball, business success requires confidence and communication.  You also need the right equipment.  Virtual events are the communications platform for high-performance companies.  In the VUE, you’ll learn all about how to easily take your events—and your content—virtually anywhere.  Remember, fear the beard, not the technology.”

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

What’s even more unique about ON24’s VUE2011 is its setting. Instead of running the event as if part of a tradeshow, Wilson will be able to host from a multitude of virtual locations from his professional baseball career hometown of San Francsisco including the Golden Gate Bridge, Chinatown, Union Square and the “Painted Ladies.”

“We’ve also developed a unique application for video animation, using it to guide the VUE attendee from one place to another through a cable car.  It’s very San Francisco, and it’s very fun,” said ON24 CMO Denise Persson.  “We are designing this virtual environment as a showcase for all the creative possibilities available through our industry-leading platform,” she explained.

“Our goal is to take the fear out of the technology and make our solutions more accessible and easier to use in every department within an enterprise,” said Persson.  “As concerns about the economy increase, interest in virtual events grows stronger. Last year’s VUE was the world’s largest virtual event user conference, with over 4,000 registrants.  We expect VUE2011 to be even more successful.”

ON24virtual events3d environmentVUE2011
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI