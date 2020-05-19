Best Of 2011: Top 25 Worst Passwords

Happy Holidays readers! Check out, this week, Business Review Canada's top daily stories of the year. We'll be featuring one story a day that reader's like the most. Today we feature Technology's top story: Top 25 Worst Passwords 2011

SplashData revealed yesterday its top ’25 Worst Passwords of the Year’ for 2011. Including simple popular passwords such as “password” or “123456” it’s pretty clear as to why these passwords are the worst when it comes to Internet security. Suggesting individuals as well as companies that use those passwords to change them immediately, SplashData explains that a higher security password will prevent malicious email and software hacks.

The list of the most common passwords on the Internet include:

password

123456

12345678

qwerty

abc123

monkey

1234567

letmein

trustno1

dragon

baseball

111111

iloveyou

master

sunshine

ashley

bailey

passw0rd

shadow

123123

654321

superman

qazwsx

michael

football

As you can see most are simple numbers or words. SplashData compiled its list from millions of stolen passwords that have been already posted by hackers online.

"Hackers," said SplashData CEO Morgan Slain, "can easily break into many accounts just by repeatedly trying common passwords. Even though people are encouraged to select secure, strong passwords, many people continue to choose weak, easy-to-guess ones, placing themselves at risk from fraud and identity theft," Slain said. "What you don't want is a password that is easilyguessable. If you have a password that is short or common or a word in the dictionary, it's like leaving your door open for identity thieves."

Suggestions for more secure passwords for those that see their current password on the list include using eight characters or more when composing a new password. Additionally, changing up your username and password from site to site instead of using the same login information for multiple sites will help secure your data.

"It's easy to start making your passwords better," Slain said. "Start now; make it a resolution to keep it up and your whole life online will be safer and more secure in 2012."